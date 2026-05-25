Résultats de la 38e et dernière journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football :
– Dimanche 24 mai :
Tottenham – Everton 1 – 0
Burnley – Wolverhampton 1 – 1
Crystal Palace – Arsenal 1 – 2
Fulham – Newcastle 2 – 0
Liverpool – Brentford 1 – 1
Manchester City – Aston Villa 1 – 2
West Ham – Leeds United 3 – 0
Nottingham Forest – Bournemouth 1 – 1
Brighton – Manchester United 0 – 3
Sunderland – Chelsea 2 – 1
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Arsenal 85 38 26 7 5 71 27 44
2. Manchester City 78 38 23 9 6 77 35 42
3. Manchester United 71 38 20 11 7 69 50 19
4. Aston Villa 65 38 19 8 11 56 49 7
5. Liverpool 60 38 17 9 12 63 53 10
6. Bournemouth 57 38 13 18 7 58 54 4
7. Sunderland 54 38 14 12 12 42 48 -6
8. Brighton 53 38 14 11 13 52 46 6
9. Brentford 53 38 14 11 13 55 52 3
10. Chelsea 52 38 14 10 14 58 52 6
11. Fulham 52 38 15 7 16 47 51 -4
12. Newcastle 49 38 14 7 17 53 55 -2
13. Everton 49 37 13 10 14 47 49 -2
14. Leeds United 47 38 11 14 13 49 56 -7
15. Crystal Palace 45 38 11 12 15 41 51 -10
16. Nottingham Forest 44 38 11 11 16 48 51 -3
17. West Ham 39 38 10 9 19 46 65 -19
18. Tottenham 38 37 9 11 17 47 57 -10
19. Burnley 22 38 4 10 24 38 75 -37
20. Wolverhampton 20 38 3 11 24 27 68 -41
NDLR: Les cinq premiers du championnat sont qualifiés pour la phase de ligue de la Ligue des champions.
Le sixième et le septième se qualifient pour la Ligue Europa.
Le huitième se qualifie en Ligue Conférence.
Les trois derniers sont relégués en Championship.