The Italian Exhibition Group’s event on the green, blue, and circular economy, taking place from 3 to 6 November at Rimini Expo Centre

Roadshows across multiple continents, events in English, and a growing number of buyers, delegations, and associations from around the world are accelerating the international expansion journey

A new layout with an entire hall dedicated to textiles. Enhanced and reorganised spaces for waste, resource regeneration, water, and the Blue Economy

Spotlight topics include the regulatory landscape, bioeconomy and bioenergy, healthy and circular cities, and artificial intelligence

Rimini, 8 June 2026 – A more global outlook, innovative-driven, and increasingly cross-sectoral. From 3 to 6 November, the 29th edition of Ecomondo, the Italian Exhibition Group’s (IEG) international event on the green, blue, and circular economy, is scheduled to take place at Rimini Expo Centre. As European policies driving the ecological transition continue to gain momentum, Ecomondo confirms its role as the leading ecosystem where industry, institutions, the research community, and policymakers come together to address the major industrial and environmental transformations reshaping global markets. The event provides a strategic platform for companies to foster dialogue, build partnerships, and unlock new business opportunities. It also serves as a catalyst for start-ups, scale-ups, and SMEs operating in the circular economy, supporting their growth and accelerating innovation.

INTERNATIONAL REACH: A GROWING SUSTAINABILITY PLATFORM

For the 2026 edition, Ecomondo is further strengthening its international profile, with the aim of attracting an increasing number of buyers, delegations, and industry associations from all continents, in collaboration with the MAECI – Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation – and ICE – the Italian Trade Agency.

Through a multi-stop Roadshow spanning Spain, Morocco, Germany, Hungary, and Canada, the event aims to strengthen institutional and commercial ties while expanding its international network. This network already includes Ecomondo Mexico, a strategic platform for the Latin American market and a key showcase for Made in Italy environmental technologies; Ecomondo China, which this year has evolved into a Forum held in Shanghai on 11–12 June; and the Green Med Expo & Symposium (27–29 May) in Naples.

With the involvement of new European and international institutional partners, including the European Commission, as well as leading continental agencies and key stakeholders such as the OECD and FAO, Ecomondo’s conference programme—curated by its international Technical and Scientific Committee—will feature additional summits, conferences, and conventions held in English. Strong focus will be placed on key European regulatory dossiers, with high-level insights into the Circular Economy Act, Bioeconomy Strategy, Biotech Act II, the Pact for the Mediterranean, the RESourceEU Action Plan, and the Critical Raw Materials Act, as well as new provisions on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).

Other key themes at Ecomondo 2026, with a continued focus on international cooperation and strengthening partnerships with the Mediterranean and Africa, will include healthy and circular cities, artificial intelligence and new digital technologies to support the ecological transition, as well as the bioeconomy and bioenergy – two sectors that form one of the pillars of the transition to low-emission, highly circular production systems.

During the first two days of the event, the States General of the Green Economy will return. This event is organised by the Foundation for Sustainable Development in collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE) and promoted by the National Green Economy Council, with a second plenary session held entirely in English.

The presence of a growing number of vertical communities, united by the shared goal of accelerating the ecological transition, confirms Ecomondo’s role as an increasingly cross-cutting global platform.

A NEW LAYOUT DEDICATES AN ENTIRE HALL TO THE TEXTILE SUPPLY CHAIN

One of the key new features of the 29th edition of Ecomondo is a dedicated exhibition sector for Textiles, which will take up an entire hall. It will act as an international hub for the full supply chain at a crucial moment in the rollout of new European regulations on sustainability in the sector. The Waste as a Resource exhibition area is also expanding, while the Water Cycle & Blue Economy sector will be reorganised into the Blue Economy and Trenchless Districts, focusing on wastewater recovery and reuse, trenchless (No-Dig) technologies, and advanced solutions for pumps, valves, and control systems supporting smart network monitoring and sustainable water resource management. The other following sectors have been confirmed – Sites & Soil Restoration, Earth Observation and Environmental Monitoring, Bio-energy & Agriculture, and Circular & Regenerative Bio-Economy – as well as the Circular & Healthy City and Paper District, and the Innovation District, dedicated to start-ups, innovation, and sustainable expertise.

INSTITUTIONAL PARTNERS

Ecomondo 2026 is curated by Italian Exhibition Group in collaboration with: the European Commission; UNIDO ITPO; the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security; MAECI – the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy; ICE – the Italian Trade Agency; the Emilia-Romagna Region; the Municipality of Rimini; ANFIA (the National Association of the Automotive Industry); ART-ER; Assoambiente; CBE JU (the Circular Bio-based Europe Joint Undertaking); CIB (the Italian Biogas Consortium); CIC (the Italian Composting Consortium); CIHEAM (the International Centre for Advanced Mediterranean Agronomic Studies); CONAI (the National Packaging Consortium); EBA (the European Biogas Association); ENEA; ESWET (the European Supplier of Waste-to-Energy Technologies); the European Environment Agency; FAO (the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations); FEAD (the European Waste Management Association); the Foundation for Sustainable Development; ISPRA (the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research); ISWA (the International Solid Waste Association); Legambiente; the OECD; RECYCLING EUROPE; UNACEA (the National Union of Construction Equipment & Attachments Companies); UNICIRCULAR (the Assoambiente section); UTILITALIA; and Water Europe.

ABOUT ECOMONDO 2026

Event: international trade show; Organiser: Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.; Frequency: annual; Edition: 29th; Dates: 3-6 November 2026; mail: ecomondo@iegexpo.it; Website: www.ecomondo.com; Facebook: www.facebook.com/EcomondoRimini; LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/ecomondo-the-green-technologies-expo