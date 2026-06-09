La Coupe du monde 2026 débutera le jeudi 11 juin 2026 aux États-Unis, au Mexique et au Canada. Cette édition historique réunira 48 sélections nationales qui disputeront un total de 104 rencontres, dont huit équipes arabes.
Voici le programme des matches des sélections arabes, selon l’heure tunisienne.
Groupe B – Qatar
- Qatar – Suisse : samedi 13 juin à 20h00
- Canada – Qatar : jeudi 18 juin à 11h00
- Bosnie-Herzégovine – Qatar : mercredi 24 juin à 20h00
Groupe C – Maroc
- Maroc – Brésil : samedi 13 juin à 23h00
- Écosse – Maroc : vendredi 19 juin à 23h00
- Maroc – Haïti : mercredi 24 juin à 23h00
Groupe F – Tunisie
- Suède – Tunisie : lundi 15 juin à 03h00
- Tunisie – Japon : dimanche 21 juin à 03h00
- Tunisie – Pays-Bas : jeudi 25 juin à 00h00
Groupe G – Égypte
- Belgique – Égypte : lundi 15 juin à 20h00
- Nouvelle-Zélande – Égypte : lundi 22 juin à 02h00
- Égypte – Iran : samedi 27 juin à 04h00
Groupe H – Arabie saoudite
- Arabie saoudite – Uruguay : lundi 15 juin à 23h00
- Espagne – Arabie saoudite : dimanche 21 juin à 17h00
- Cap-Vert – Arabie saoudite : samedi 27 juin à 01h00
Groupe I – Irak
- Irak – Norvège : mardi 16 juin à 11h00
- France – Irak : lundi 22 juin à 22h00
- Sénégal – Irak : vendredi 26 juin à 20h00
Groupe J – Algérie
- Argentine – Algérie : mercredi 17 juin à 02h00
- Jordanie – Algérie : mardi 23 juin à 04h00
- Algérie – Autriche : dimanche 28 juin à 03h00
Groupe J – Jordanie
- Autriche – Jordanie : mercredi 17 juin à 05h00
- Jordanie – Algérie : mardi 23 juin à 04h00
- Jordanie – Argentine : dimanche 28 juin à 03h00