Résultats de la 34e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Mardi 22 avril
Manchester City – Aston Villa 2 – 1
Mercredi 23 avril
Arsenal – Crystal Palace 2 – 2
Samedi 26 avril
Chelsea – Everton 1 – 0
Southampton – Fulham 1 – 2
Newcastle – Ipswich Town 3 – 0
Wolverhampton – Leicester 3 – 0
Brighton – West Ham 3 – 2
Dimanche 27 avril
(15h00) Bournemouth – Manchester United
(17h30) Liverpool – Tottenham
Jeudi 1er mai
(20h30) Nottingham Forest – Brentford
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Liverpool 79 33 24 7 2 75 31 44
2. Arsenal 67 34 18 13 3 63 29 34
3. Newcastle 62 34 19 5 10 65 44 21
4. Manchester City 61 34 18 7 9 66 43 23
5. Chelsea 60 34 17 9 8 59 40 19
6. Nottingham Forest 60 33 18 6 9 53 39 14
7. Aston Villa 57 34 16 9 9 54 49 5
8. Fulham 51 34 14 9 11 50 46 4
9. Brighton 51 34 13 12 9 56 55 1
10. Bournemouth 49 33 13 10 10 52 40 12
11. Brentford 46 33 13 7 13 56 50 6
12. Crystal Palace 45 34 11 12 11 43 47 -4
13. Wolverhampton 41 34 12 5 17 51 61 -10
14. Everton 38 34 8 14 12 34 41 -7
15. Manchester United 38 33 10 8 15 38 46 -8
16. Tottenham 37 33 11 4 18 61 51 10
17. West Ham 36 34 9 9 16 39 58 -19
18. Ipswich Town 21 34 4 9 21 33 74 -41
19. Leicester 18 34 4 6 24 27 76 -49
20. Southampton 11 34 2 5 27 25 80 -55.