Résultats de la 34e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:

Mardi 22 avril

Manchester City – Aston Villa 2 – 1

Mercredi 23 avril

Arsenal – Crystal Palace 2 – 2

Samedi 26 avril

Chelsea – Everton 1 – 0

Southampton – Fulham 1 – 2

Newcastle – Ipswich Town 3 – 0

Wolverhampton – Leicester 3 – 0

Brighton – West Ham 3 – 2

Dimanche 27 avril

(15h00) Bournemouth – Manchester United

(17h30) Liverpool – Tottenham

Jeudi 1er mai

(20h30) Nottingham Forest – Brentford

Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif

1. Liverpool 79 33 24 7 2 75 31 44

2. Arsenal 67 34 18 13 3 63 29 34

3. Newcastle 62 34 19 5 10 65 44 21

4. Manchester City 61 34 18 7 9 66 43 23

5. Chelsea 60 34 17 9 8 59 40 19

6. Nottingham Forest 60 33 18 6 9 53 39 14

7. Aston Villa 57 34 16 9 9 54 49 5

8. Fulham 51 34 14 9 11 50 46 4

9. Brighton 51 34 13 12 9 56 55 1

10. Bournemouth 49 33 13 10 10 52 40 12

11. Brentford 46 33 13 7 13 56 50 6

12. Crystal Palace 45 34 11 12 11 43 47 -4

13. Wolverhampton 41 34 12 5 17 51 61 -10

14. Everton 38 34 8 14 12 34 41 -7

15. Manchester United 38 33 10 8 15 38 46 -8

16. Tottenham 37 33 11 4 18 61 51 10

17. West Ham 36 34 9 9 16 39 58 -19

18. Ipswich Town 21 34 4 9 21 33 74 -41

19. Leicester 18 34 4 6 24 27 76 -49

20. Southampton 11 34 2 5 27 25 80 -55.