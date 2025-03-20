Point sur les qualifications de la zone Afrique pour la Coupe du monde 2026 de football, à l’issue des matches joués mercredi:
Groupe D
========
Mercredi 19 mars
Swaziland – Cameroun 0 – 0
Déjà joués:
Cameroun – Maurice 3 – 0
Swaziland – Libye 0 – 1
Cap-Vert – Angola 0 – 0
Maurice – Angola 0 – 0
Libye – Cameroun 1 – 1
Swaziland – Cap-Vert 0 – 2
Cameroun – Cap-Vert 4 – 1
Angola – Swaziland 1 – 0
Libye – Maurice 2 – 1
Angola – Cameroun 1 – 1
Maurice – Swaziland 2 – 1
Cap-Vert – Libye 1 – 0
Classement: Pts J G N P Bp Bc Dif
1. Cameroun 9 5 2 3 0 9 3 6
2. Libye 7 4 2 1 1 4 3 1
3. Cap-Vert 7 4 2 1 1 4 4 0
4. Angola 6 4 1 3 0 2 1 1
5. Maurice 4 4 1 1 2 3 6 -3
6. Swaziland 1 5 0 1 4 1 6 -5
Groupe H
========
Mercredi 19 mars
Liberia – Tunisie 0 – 1
Déjà joués:
Tunisie – Sao Tomé et Principe 4 – 0
Liberia – Malawi 0 – 1
Guinée équatoriale – Namibie 1 – 0
Sao Tomé et Principe – Namibie 0 – 2
Malawi – Tunisie 0 – 1
Liberia – Guinée équatoriale 0 – 1
Malawi – Sao Tomé et Principe 3 – 1
Tunisie – Guinée équatoriale 1 – 0
Namibie – Liberia 1 – 1
Guinée équatoriale – Malawi 1 – 0
Namibie – Tunisie 0 – 0
Sao Tomé et Principe – Liberia 0 – 1
Classement: Pts J G N P Bp Bc Dif
1. Tunisie 13 5 4 1 0 7 0 7
2. Namibie 8 4 2 2 0 6 2 4
3. Liberia 7 5 2 1 2 5 2 3
4. Malawi 6 4 2 0 2 4 3 1
5. Guinée équatoriale 3 4 0 3 1 7 3 4
6. Sao Tomé et Principe 0 4 0 0 4 1 10 -9
Groupe I
========
Mercredi 19 mars
Centrafrique – Madagascar 1 – 4
Déjà joués:
Mali – Tchad 3 – 1
Comores – Centrafrique 4 – 2
Ghana – Madagascar 1 – 0
Comores – Ghana 1 – 0
Tchad – Madagascar 0 – 3
Mali – Centrafrique 1 – 1
Madagascar – Comores 2 – 1
Mali – Ghana 1 – 2
Centrafrique – Tchad 1 – 0
Tchad – Comores 0 – 2
Madagascar – Mali 0 – 0
Ghana – Centrafrique 4 – 3
Classement: Pts J G N P Bp Bc Dif
1. Madagascar 10 5 3 1 1 9 3 6
2. Comores 9 4 3 0 1 8 4 4
3. Ghana 9 4 3 0 1 7 5 2
4. Mali 5 4 1 2 1 5 4 1
5. Centrafrique 4 5 1 1 3 8 13 -5
6. Tchad 0 4 0 0 4 1 9 -8