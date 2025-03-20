Point sur les qualifications de la zone Afrique pour la Coupe du monde 2026 de football, à l’issue des matches joués mercredi:

Groupe D

========

Mercredi 19 mars

Swaziland – Cameroun 0 – 0

Déjà joués:

Cameroun – Maurice 3 – 0

Swaziland – Libye 0 – 1

Cap-Vert – Angola 0 – 0

Maurice – Angola 0 – 0

Libye – Cameroun 1 – 1

Swaziland – Cap-Vert 0 – 2

Cameroun – Cap-Vert 4 – 1

Angola – Swaziland 1 – 0

Libye – Maurice 2 – 1

Angola – Cameroun 1 – 1

Maurice – Swaziland 2 – 1

Cap-Vert – Libye 1 – 0

Classement: Pts J G N P Bp Bc Dif

1. Cameroun 9 5 2 3 0 9 3 6

2. Libye 7 4 2 1 1 4 3 1

3. Cap-Vert 7 4 2 1 1 4 4 0

4. Angola 6 4 1 3 0 2 1 1

5. Maurice 4 4 1 1 2 3 6 -3

6. Swaziland 1 5 0 1 4 1 6 -5

Groupe H

========

Mercredi 19 mars

Liberia – Tunisie 0 – 1

Déjà joués:

Tunisie – Sao Tomé et Principe 4 – 0

Liberia – Malawi 0 – 1

Guinée équatoriale – Namibie 1 – 0

Sao Tomé et Principe – Namibie 0 – 2

Malawi – Tunisie 0 – 1

Liberia – Guinée équatoriale 0 – 1

Malawi – Sao Tomé et Principe 3 – 1

Tunisie – Guinée équatoriale 1 – 0

Namibie – Liberia 1 – 1

Guinée équatoriale – Malawi 1 – 0

Namibie – Tunisie 0 – 0

Sao Tomé et Principe – Liberia 0 – 1

Classement: Pts J G N P Bp Bc Dif

1. Tunisie 13 5 4 1 0 7 0 7

2. Namibie 8 4 2 2 0 6 2 4

3. Liberia 7 5 2 1 2 5 2 3

4. Malawi 6 4 2 0 2 4 3 1

5. Guinée équatoriale 3 4 0 3 1 7 3 4

6. Sao Tomé et Principe 0 4 0 0 4 1 10 -9

Groupe I

========

Mercredi 19 mars

Centrafrique – Madagascar 1 – 4

Déjà joués:

Mali – Tchad 3 – 1

Comores – Centrafrique 4 – 2

Ghana – Madagascar 1 – 0

Comores – Ghana 1 – 0

Tchad – Madagascar 0 – 3

Mali – Centrafrique 1 – 1

Madagascar – Comores 2 – 1

Mali – Ghana 1 – 2

Centrafrique – Tchad 1 – 0

Tchad – Comores 0 – 2

Madagascar – Mali 0 – 0

Ghana – Centrafrique 4 – 3

Classement: Pts J G N P Bp Bc Dif

1. Madagascar 10 5 3 1 1 9 3 6

2. Comores 9 4 3 0 1 8 4 4

3. Ghana 9 4 3 0 1 7 5 2

4. Mali 5 4 1 2 1 5 4 1

5. Centrafrique 4 5 1 1 3 8 13 -5

6. Tchad 0 4 0 0 4 1 9 -8