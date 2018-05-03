Tunisie Telecom, opérateur historique national des télécommunications, et TMI, l’un des plus grands intégrateurs de solutions informatiques, réseaux et sécurité, ont signé, mercredi 02 mai 2018, un Mémorandum of Understanding.

Ce protocole d’entente B to B vise à conforter leurs positions respectives en s’unissant pour offrir une plus grande offre produits télécom et infrastructure IT, IP et sécurité (côté TMI), afin de répondre aux besoins du marché local et particulièrement le marché africain.

Le protocole a été finalisé, côté TMI, par son Président Directeur Général, Monsieur Mondher BEN AYED, et, côte Tunisie Telecom, par son Président Directeur Général, Monsieur Mohamed Fadhel KRAIEM.