Résultats de la 30e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football :

– Samedi 14 mars :

Sunderland – Brighton 0 – 1

Burnley – Bournemouth 0 – 0

Chelsea – Newcastle 0 – 1

Arsenal – Everton 2 – 0

West Ham – Manchester City 1 – 1

– Dimanche 15 mars :

Crystal Palace – Leeds United 0 – 0

Manchester United – Aston Villa 3 – 1

Nottingham Forest – Fulham 0 – 0

Liverpool – Tottenham 1 – 1

– Lundi 16 mars :

Brentford – Wolverhampton

Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif

1. Arsenal 70 31 21 7 3 61 22 39

2. Manchester City 61 30 18 7 5 60 28 32

3. Manchester United 54 30 15 9 6 54 41 13

4. Aston Villa 51 30 15 6 9 40 37 3

5. Liverpool 49 30 14 7 9 49 40 9

6. Chelsea 48 30 13 9 8 53 35 18

7. Brentford 44 29 13 5 11 44 40 4

8. Everton 43 30 12 7 11 34 35 -1

9. Newcastle 42 30 12 6 12 43 43 0

10. Bournemouth 41 30 9 14 7 44 46 -2

11. Fulham 41 30 12 5 13 40 43 -3

12. Brighton 40 30 10 10 10 39 36 3

13. Sunderland 40 30 10 10 10 30 35 -5

14. Crystal Palace 39 30 10 9 11 33 35 -2

15. Leeds United 32 30 7 11 12 37 48 -11

16. Tottenham 30 30 7 9 14 40 47 -7

17. Nottingham Forest 29 30 7 8 15 28 43 -15

18. West Ham 29 30 7 8 15 36 55 -19

19. Burnley 20 30 4 8 18 32 58 -26

20. Wolverhampton 16 30 3 7 20 22 52 -30