Résultats de la 30e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football :
– Samedi 14 mars :
Sunderland – Brighton 0 – 1
Burnley – Bournemouth 0 – 0
Chelsea – Newcastle 0 – 1
Arsenal – Everton 2 – 0
West Ham – Manchester City 1 – 1
– Dimanche 15 mars :
Crystal Palace – Leeds United 0 – 0
Manchester United – Aston Villa 3 – 1
Nottingham Forest – Fulham 0 – 0
Liverpool – Tottenham 1 – 1
– Lundi 16 mars :
Brentford – Wolverhampton
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Arsenal 70 31 21 7 3 61 22 39
2. Manchester City 61 30 18 7 5 60 28 32
3. Manchester United 54 30 15 9 6 54 41 13
4. Aston Villa 51 30 15 6 9 40 37 3
5. Liverpool 49 30 14 7 9 49 40 9
6. Chelsea 48 30 13 9 8 53 35 18
7. Brentford 44 29 13 5 11 44 40 4
8. Everton 43 30 12 7 11 34 35 -1
9. Newcastle 42 30 12 6 12 43 43 0
10. Bournemouth 41 30 9 14 7 44 46 -2
11. Fulham 41 30 12 5 13 40 43 -3
12. Brighton 40 30 10 10 10 39 36 3
13. Sunderland 40 30 10 10 10 30 35 -5
14. Crystal Palace 39 30 10 9 11 33 35 -2
15. Leeds United 32 30 7 11 12 37 48 -11
16. Tottenham 30 30 7 9 14 40 47 -7
17. Nottingham Forest 29 30 7 8 15 28 43 -15
18. West Ham 29 30 7 8 15 36 55 -19
19. Burnley 20 30 4 8 18 32 58 -26
20. Wolverhampton 16 30 3 7 20 22 52 -30