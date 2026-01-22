Résultats des matches de la 7e journée de la phase de ligue de la Ligue des champions:
Mercredi 21 janvier
Qarabag (AZE) – Eintracht Francfort (GER) 3 – 2
Juventus Turin (ITA) – Benfica (POR) 2 – 0
Bayern Munich (GER) – Union St-Gilloise (BEL) 2 – 0
Slavia Prague (CZE) – FC Barcelone (ESP) 2 – 4
Atalanta Bergame (ITA) – Athletic Bilbao (ESP) 2 – 3
Marseille (FRA) – Liverpool (ENG) 0 – 3
Galatasaray (TUR) – Atlético Madrid (ESP) 1 – 1
Newcastle (ENG) – PSV Eindhoven (NED) 3 – 0
Chelsea (ENG) – Pafos FC (CYP) 1 – 0
Mardi 20 janvier
Sporting Portugal (POR) – Paris SG (FRA) 2 – 1
Real Madrid (ESP) – Monaco (FRA) 6 – 1
Olympiakos (GRE) – Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 2 – 0
FC Copenhague (DEN) – Naples (ITA) 1 – 1
Inter Milan (ITA) – Arsenal (ENG) 1 – 3
Villarreal (ESP) – Ajax Amsterdam (NED) 1 – 2
Kairat Almaty (KAZ) – Club Bruges (BEL) 1 – 4
Tottenham (ENG) – Dortmund (GER) 2 – 0
Classement: Pts J G N P Bp Bc Dif
1. Arsenal (ENG) 21 7 7 0 0 20 2 18 QUALIFIE
2. Bayern Munich (GER) 18 7 6 0 1 20 7 13 QUALIFIE
3. Real Madrid (ESP) 15 7 5 0 2 19 8 11
4. Liverpool (ENG) 15 7 5 0 2 14 8 6
5. Tottenham (ENG) 14 7 4 2 1 15 7 8
6. Paris SG (FRA) 13 7 4 1 2 20 10 10
7. Newcastle (ENG) 13 7 4 1 2 16 6 10
8. Chelsea (ENG) 13 7 4 1 2 14 8 6
————————————-
9. FC Barcelone (ESP) 13 7 4 1 2 18 13 5
10. Sporting Portugal (POR) 13 7 4 1 2 14 9 5
11. Manchester City (ENG) 13 7 4 1 2 13 9 4
12. Atlético Madrid (ESP) 13 7 4 1 2 16 13 3
13. Atalanta Bergame (ITA) 13 7 4 1 2 10 9 1
14. Inter Milan (ITA) 12 7 4 0 3 13 7 6
15. Juventus Turin (ITA) 12 7 3 3 1 14 10 4
16. Dortmund (GER) 11 7 3 2 2 19 15 4
17. Galatasaray (TUR) 10 7 3 1 3 9 9 0
18. Qarabag (AZE) 10 7 3 1 3 13 15 -2
19. Marseille (FRA) 9 7 3 0 4 11 11 0
20. Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 9 7 2 3 2 10 14 -4
21. Monaco (FRA) 9 7 2 3 2 8 14 -6
22. PSV Eindhoven (NED) 8 7 2 2 3 15 14 1
23. Athletic Bilbao (ESP) 8 7 2 2 3 7 11 -4
24. Olympiakos (GRE) 8 7 2 2 3 8 13 -5
————————————-
25. Naples (ITA) 8 7 2 2 3 7 12 -5
26. FC Copenhague (DEN) 8 7 2 2 3 11 17 -6
27. Club Bruges (BEL) 7 7 2 1 4 12 17 -5
29. Benfica (POR) 6 7 2 0 5 6 10 -4
30. Pafos FC (CYP) 6 7 1 3 3 4 10 -6
31. Union St-Gilloise (BEL) 6 7 2 0 5 7 17 -10
32. Ajax Amsterdam (NED) 6 7 2 0 5 7 19 -12
33. Eintracht Francfort (GER) 4 7 1 1 5 10 19 -9 ELIMINE
34. Slavia Prague (CZE) 3 7 0 3 4 4 15 -11 ELIMINE
35. Villarreal (ESP) 1 7 0 1 6 5 15 -10 ELIMINE
36. Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 1 7 0 1 6 5 19 -14 ELIMINE
NDLR: les huit premiers seront qualifiés pour les 8e de finale. Les clubs classés de la 9e à la 24e place disputeront des barrages. Les clubs classés de la 25e à la 36e places sont éliminés.