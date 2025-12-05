Résultats de la 14e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Mardi 2 décembre
Bournemouth – Everton 0 – 1
Fulham – Manchester City 4 – 5
Newcastle – Tottenham 2 – 2
Mercredi 3 décembre
Arsenal – Brentford 2 – 0
Brighton – Aston Villa 3 – 4
Wolverhampton – Nottingham Forest 0 – 1
Burnley – Crystal Palace 0 – 1
Leeds United – Chelsea 3 – 1
Liverpool – Sunderland 1 – 1
Jeudi 4 décembre
Manchester United – West Ham 1 – 1
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Arsenal 33 14 10 3 1 27 7 20
2. Manchester City 28 14 9 1 4 32 16 16
3. Aston Villa 27 14 8 3 3 20 14 6
4. Chelsea 24 14 7 3 4 25 15 10
5. Crystal Palace 23 14 6 5 3 18 11 7
6. Sunderland 23 14 6 5 3 18 14 4
7. Brighton 22 14 6 4 4 24 20 4
8. Manchester United 22 14 6 4 4 22 21 1
9. Liverpool 22 14 7 1 6 21 21 0
10. Everton 21 14 6 3 5 15 17 -2
11. Tottenham 19 14 5 4 5 23 18 5
12. Newcastle 19 14 5 4 5 19 18 1
13. Brentford 19 14 6 1 7 21 22 -1
14. Bournemouth 19 14 5 4 5 21 24 -3
15. Fulham 17 14 5 2 7 19 22 -3
16. Nottingham Forest 15 14 4 3 7 14 22 -8
17. Leeds United 14 14 4 2 8 16 26 -10
18. West Ham 12 14 3 3 8 16 28 -12
19. Burnley 10 14 3 1 10 15 28 -13
20. Wolverhampton 2 14 0 2 12 7 29 -22