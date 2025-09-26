Résultats des matches de la 1re journée de la phase de groupe de la Ligue Europa de football, jeudi:
Stuttgart (GER) – Celta Vigo (ESP) 2 – 1
Young Boys (SUI) – Panathinaïkos (GRE) 1 – 4
RB Salzbourg (AUT) – Porto (POR) 0 – 1
FC Utrecht (NED) – Lyon (FRA) 0 – 1
Ferencvaros (HUN) – Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 1 – 1
Aston Villa (D1) (ENG) – Bologne (ITA) 1 – 0
Glasgow Rangers (SCO) – Genk (BEL) 0 – 1
Go Ahead Eagles (NED) – FCSB (ROM) 0 – 1
Lille (FRA) – Brann Bergen (NOR) 2 – 1
Déjà joués:
Fribourg (GER) – Bâle (SUI) 2 – 1
Betis Séville (ESP) – Nottingham Forest (D1) (ENG) 2 – 2
Nice (FRA) – AS Rome (ITA) 1 – 2
Malmö (SWE) – Ludogorets (BUL) 1 – 2
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) – Fenerbahçe (TUR) 3 – 1
Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB) – Celtic (SCO) 1 – 1
Sporting Braga (POR) – Feyenoord (NED) 1 – 0
idtjylland (DEN) – Sturm Graz (AUT) 2 – 0
Classement: Pts J G N P Bp Bc Dif
1. Panathinaïkos (GRE) 3 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
2. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 3 1 1 0 0 3 1 2
3. Midtjylland (DEN) 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
4. AS Rome (ITA) 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
. Ludogorets (BUL) 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
6. Fribourg (GER) 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
. Lille (FRA) 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
. Stuttgart (GER) 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1
9. Porto (POR) 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
. FCSB (ROM) 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
. Genk (BEL) 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
. Lyon (FRA) 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
13. Sporting Braga (POR) 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
. Aston Villa (D1) (ENG) 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
15. Nottingham Forest (D1) (ENG) 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 0
16. Betis Séville (ESP) 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 0
17. Celtic (SCO) 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
. Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
19. Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB) 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
. Ferencváros (HUN) 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0
21. PAOK Salonique (GRE) 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0
23. Celta Vigo (ESP) 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
. Brann Bergen (NOR) 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
. Bâle (SUI) 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
26. Malmoeö (SWE) 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
. Nice (FRA) 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1
28. Bologne (ITA) 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1
. FC Utrecht (NED) 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1
. Go Ahead Eagles (NED) 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1
. Glasgow Rangers (SCO) 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1
. RB Salzbourg (AUT) 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1
. Feyenoord (NED) 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1
34. Fenerbahçe (TUR) 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2
35. Sturm Graz (AUT) 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2
36. Young Boys (SUI) 0 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3
NDLR: les huit premiers seront qualifiés pour les 8e de finale. Les clubs classés de la 9e à la 24e place disputeront des barrages. Les clubs classés de la 25e à la 36e place sont éliminés.