Résultats des matches de la 1re journée de la phase de groupe de la Ligue Europa de football, jeudi:

Stuttgart (GER) – Celta Vigo (ESP) 2 – 1

Young Boys (SUI) – Panathinaïkos (GRE) 1 – 4

RB Salzbourg (AUT) – Porto (POR) 0 – 1

FC Utrecht (NED) – Lyon (FRA) 0 – 1

Ferencvaros (HUN) – Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 1 – 1

Aston Villa (D1) (ENG) – Bologne (ITA) 1 – 0

Glasgow Rangers (SCO) – Genk (BEL) 0 – 1

Go Ahead Eagles (NED) – FCSB (ROM) 0 – 1

Lille (FRA) – Brann Bergen (NOR) 2 – 1

Déjà joués:

Fribourg (GER) – Bâle (SUI) 2 – 1

Betis Séville (ESP) – Nottingham Forest (D1) (ENG) 2 – 2

Nice (FRA) – AS Rome (ITA) 1 – 2

Malmö (SWE) – Ludogorets (BUL) 1 – 2

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) – Fenerbahçe (TUR) 3 – 1

Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB) – Celtic (SCO) 1 – 1

Sporting Braga (POR) – Feyenoord (NED) 1 – 0

idtjylland (DEN) – Sturm Graz (AUT) 2 – 0

Classement: Pts J G N P Bp Bc Dif

1. Panathinaïkos (GRE) 3 1 1 0 0 4 1 3

2. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 3 1 1 0 0 3 1 2

3. Midtjylland (DEN) 3 1 1 0 0 2 0 2

4. AS Rome (ITA) 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1

. Ludogorets (BUL) 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1

6. Fribourg (GER) 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1

. Lille (FRA) 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1

. Stuttgart (GER) 3 1 1 0 0 2 1 1

9. Porto (POR) 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1

. FCSB (ROM) 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1

. Genk (BEL) 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1

. Lyon (FRA) 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1

13. Sporting Braga (POR) 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1

. Aston Villa (D1) (ENG) 3 1 1 0 0 1 0 1

15. Nottingham Forest (D1) (ENG) 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 0

16. Betis Séville (ESP) 1 1 0 1 0 2 2 0

17. Celtic (SCO) 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

. Viktoria Plzen (CZE) 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

19. Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB) 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

. Ferencváros (HUN) 1 1 0 1 0 1 1 0

21. PAOK Salonique (GRE) 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 0

23. Celta Vigo (ESP) 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1

. Brann Bergen (NOR) 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1

. Bâle (SUI) 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1

26. Malmoeö (SWE) 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1

. Nice (FRA) 0 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1

28. Bologne (ITA) 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

. FC Utrecht (NED) 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

. Go Ahead Eagles (NED) 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

. Glasgow Rangers (SCO) 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

. RB Salzbourg (AUT) 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

. Feyenoord (NED) 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1

34. Fenerbahçe (TUR) 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2

35. Sturm Graz (AUT) 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2

36. Young Boys (SUI) 0 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3

NDLR: les huit premiers seront qualifiés pour les 8e de finale. Les clubs classés de la 9e à la 24e place disputeront des barrages. Les clubs classés de la 25e à la 36e place sont éliminés.