Même si le rêve d’enfance de Ons Jabeur a d’abord été de remporter Roland-Garros. Le quart de finale de  l’année dernière lui a donné envie de gagner le grand chelem de Wimbledon.

Dans des déclarations au BBC elle a regretté que ses parents ne soient pas là pour suivre cette finale, “Ce sera difficile pour eux, mais ils m’encourageront à distance”.