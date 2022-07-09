Même si le rêve d’enfance de Ons Jabeur a d’abord été de remporter Roland-Garros. Le quart de finale de l’année dernière lui a donné envie de gagner le grand chelem de Wimbledon.

Dans des déclarations au BBC elle a regretté que ses parents ne soient pas là pour suivre cette finale, “Ce sera difficile pour eux, mais ils m’encourageront à distance”.

Ons Jabeur: A ‘ball of sunshine’ who stands on the brink of greatness at Wimbledon

Our columnist @ReemAbulleil looks back on her first encounter with the Tunisian star https://t.co/URyjc2lTkq

— The National (@TheNationalNews) July 9, 2022