Même si le rêve d’enfance de Ons Jabeur a d’abord été de remporter Roland-Garros. Le quart de finale de l’année dernière lui a donné envie de gagner le grand chelem de Wimbledon.
Dans des déclarations au BBC elle a regretté que ses parents ne soient pas là pour suivre cette finale, “Ce sera difficile pour eux, mais ils m’encourageront à distance”.
Ons Jabeur: A ‘ball of sunshine’ who stands on the brink of greatness at Wimbledon
Our columnist @ReemAbulleil looks back on her first encounter with the Tunisian star https://t.co/URyjc2lTkq
Against a backdrop of looming economic collapse in Tunisia, a country bitterly divided over its future political direction, Ons Jabeur’s success has galvanised a nation with limited historical interest in tennishttps://t.co/GA7OdVhVWX
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur carries hopes of nation and continent in Wimbledon final: Ons Jabeur said the seeds of her history-making charge to the Wimbledon final were sown 12 months ago when she told her coaching team: "I'm coming…
Tunisia’s ‘Minister of Happiness’ Ons Jabeur aims to make more history at Wimbledon https://t.co/423WOu5VPu
#Wimbledon2022 women’s final: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina bid to make history https://t.co/pXGvR1u8i4
Ons Jabeur inspiring all of Africa at the Wimbledon https://t.co/0t9Hco9uTk
