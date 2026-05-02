Résultats de la 35e journée du Championnat

d’Angleterre de football:

Vendredi 1er mai

Leeds United – Burnley 3 – 1

Samedi 2 mai

(16h00) Newcastle – Brighton

Brentford – West Ham

Wolverhampton – Sunderland

(18h30) Arsenal – Fulham

Dimanche 3 mai

(15h00) Bournemouth – Crystal Palace

(16h30) Manchester United – Liverpool

(20h00) Aston Villa – Tottenham

Lundi 4 mai

(16h00) Chelsea – Nottingham Forest

(21h00) Everton – Manchester City

Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif

1. Arsenal 73 34 22 7 5 64 26 38

2. Manchester City 70 33 21 7 5 66 29 37

3. Manchester United 61 34 17 10 7 60 46 14

4. Liverpool 58 34 17 7 10 57 44 13

5. Aston Villa 58 34 17 7 10 47 42 5

6. Brighton 50 34 13 11 10 48 39 9

7. Bournemouth 49 34 11 16 7 52 52 0

8. Chelsea 48 34 13 9 12 53 45 8

9. Brentford 48 34 13 9 12 49 46 3

10. Fulham 48 34 14 6 14 44 46 -2

11. Everton 47 34 13 8 13 41 41 0

12. Sunderland 46 34 12 10 12 36 45 -9

13. Crystal Palace 43 33 11 10 12 36 39 -3

14. Leeds United 43 35 10 13 12 47 52 -5

15. Newcastle 42 34 12 6 16 46 50 -4

16. Nottingham Forest 39 34 10 9 15 41 45 -4

17. West Ham 36 34 9 9 16 42 58 -16

18. Tottenham 34 34 8 10 16 43 53 -10

19. Burnley 20 35 4 8 23 35 71 -36

20. Wolverhampton 17 34 3 8 23 24 62 -38