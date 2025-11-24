La 12e journée du Championnat d’Italie a livré son lot de surprises et de matches serrés, avec plusieurs scores marquants ce week-end.
Résultats du samedi 22 novembre
Udinese – Bologne : 0-3
Cagliari – Genoa : 3-3
Fiorentina – Juventus Turin : 1-1
Naples – Atalanta Bergame : 3-1
Résultats du dimanche 23 novembre
Vérone – Parme : 1-2
Cremonese – AS Rome : 1-3
Lazio Rome – Lecce : 2-0
Inter Milan – AC Milan : 0-1
Matchs à venir lundi 24 novembre
18h30 : Torino – Côme
20h45 : Sassuolo – Pise
Classement après 12 journées
Position Club Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1 AS Rome 27 12 9 0 3 15 6 9
2 AC Milan 25 12 7 4 1 18 9 9
3 Naples 25 12 8 1 3 19 11 8
4 Inter Milan 24 12 8 0 4 26 13 13
5 Bologne 24 12 7 3 2 21 8 13
6 Juventus Turin 20 12 5 5 2 15 11 4
7 Côme 18 11 4 6 1 12 6 6
8 Lazio Rome 18 12 5 3 4 15 9 6
9 Sassuolo 16 11 5 1 5 14 12 2
10 Udinese 15 12 4 3 5 12 20 -8
11 Torino 14 11 3 5 3 10 16 -6
12 Cremonese 14 12 3 5 4 13 16 -3
13 Atalanta 13 12 2 7 3 14 14 0
14 Cagliari 11 12 2 5 5 12 17 -5
15 Parme 11 12 2 5 5 9 15 -6
16 Lecce 10 12 2 4 6 8 16 -8
17 Pise 9 11 1 6 4 8 14 -6
18 Genoa 8 12 1 5 6 11 19 -8
19 Fiorentina 6 12 0 6 6 10 19 -9
20 Vérone 6 12 0 6 6 7