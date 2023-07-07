Ons jabeurLe match de 2ème Tour qui oppose notre championne national Ons Jabeur à Bai Zhuoxuan, au Grand Cheleme de Wimbledon, a démarré après 18h.

Très rapidement Ons Jabeur s’est imposé en remportant son SET (6-1).

Finalement Ons Jabeur s’est imposé facilement en 2 SET rapides (6-1, 6-1).

Demain 8 juillet, Ons Jabeur rencontrera Bianca Andreescu pour le compte du 3ème Tour.