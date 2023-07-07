Le match de 2ème Tour qui oppose notre championne national Ons Jabeur à Bai Zhuoxuan, au Grand Cheleme de Wimbledon, a démarré après 18h.

Très rapidement Ons Jabeur s’est imposé en remportant son SET (6-1).

Finalement Ons Jabeur s’est imposé facilement en 2 SET rapides (6-1, 6-1).

Demain 8 juillet, Ons Jabeur rencontrera Bianca Andreescu pour le compte du 3ème Tour.

“I’m glad my husband let me give him a hug” 😅

From David Beckham to skiing, there is never a dull moment when @Ons_Jabeur is behind the mic 🤣#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/OXzoKum7OF

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2023