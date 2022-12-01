Pour ce dernier match de ce mondial au Qatar 2022, l’équipe du Canada va chercher à sortir avec des points dans le compteur. Le Maroc a besoin de gagner ce match pour s’assurer de sa qualification et pourquoi pas en tête de ce groupe F.
Compositions probables des deux équipes
Canada : Borjan ; Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Laryea ; Eustaquio, Hutchinson, Davies, Buchanan ; Larine, David.
Maroc : Yassine Bounou ; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Yahya Attiat-Allah ; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah ; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.
Date et heure du Match : Jeudi 1er Décembre, 16h (heure Tunisie)- 18h au Qatar.
Stade : Stade Al Thumama
Arbitre : L’arbitre le brésilien Raphael Claus
Où regarder le match : Sur BeIn Sports Max 4, en live streaming sur BeIn Sports CONNECT et sur FIFA+,TF1