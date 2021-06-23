University of Tunis Carthage will be hosting a private launch event to celebrate the launch of the UTC – NCUK—the Northern Consortium of UK universities on Thursday 24 June in Tunis!

This private event will take place at UTC’s campus in La Soukra and will welcome a series of guest speakers, including Her Majesty’s Ambassador Edward Oakden, UTC President Khaldoun Ben Taarit, UTC’s NCUK Programme Director Sheryl Meyer, NCUK’s CEO John Brewer, Associate Director Andrew Straughan, and Academic Associate Director Nico Decourt. Guest speakers will also welcome questions from the media.

UK Universities are a popular study destination amongst Tunisian students and UTC is proud to be able to offer guaranteed progression to top-ranked institutions in the UK and worldwide in partnership with NCUK. Thanks to this partnership, Tunisian and international students can now get guaranteed admission to top universities in the world while studying from Tunisia.

Students have the possibility to:

Study one year preparatory program at UTC that guarantees admission to the Bachelor or Master program of their choice in one of our +45 partner universities

Or study up to two year of their Bachelor program at UTC and finish their last year at the university of their choice in the United Kingdom.

Participants can watch the Launch Event live on UTC’s Youtube or Facebook Channel.