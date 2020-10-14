Mohamed Agrebi, directeur général de la BIAT, a été élu nouveau président de l’Association professionnelle tunisienne des banques et établissements financiers (APTBEF).
C’était lors de son Conseil d’administration tenu mercredi 14 octobre 2020, et ce suite au départ à la retraite de Habib Ben Hadj Kouider.
De ce fait, la composition du Bureau devient comme suit :
|PRESIDENT
|BIAT
|M. Mohamed AGREBI
|VICE-PRESIDENT
Section Banques
|BTS
|M. Mohamed KAANICHE
|VICE-PRESIDENT
Section Etablissements Financiers
|Hannibal Lease
|M. Med Hechmi JILANI
|SECTION BANQUES :
|MEMBRE
|Amen Bank
|M. Ahmed El KARM
|MEMBRE
|BNA
|M. Mondher LAKHAL
|MEMBRE
|STB
|M. Ali LAHIOUEL
|MEMBRE
|BH
|M. Hichem REBAI
|MEMBRE
|Attijari Bank
|M. Saïd SEBTI
|MEMBRE
|Banque Zitouna
|M. Nabil EL MEDANI
|SECTION ETABLISSEMENTS FINANCIERS :
|MEMBRE
|Tunisie Leasing
|M. Hichem ZGHAL
|MEMBRE
|Attijari Leasing
|M. Moez TERZI
|MEMBRE
|UNIFACTOR
|M. Imed Eddine CHERIF