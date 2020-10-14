Mohamed Agrebi, directeur général de la BIAT, a été élu nouveau président de l’Association professionnelle tunisienne des banques et établissements financiers (APTBEF).

C’était lors de son Conseil d’administration tenu mercredi 14 octobre 2020, et ce suite au départ à la retraite de Habib Ben Hadj Kouider.

De ce fait, la composition du Bureau devient comme suit :

 

PRESIDENT

 

BIATM. Mohamed AGREBI
VICE-PRESIDENT

Section Banques

BTSM. Mohamed KAANICHE
VICE-PRESIDENT

Section Etablissements Financiers

Hannibal LeaseM. Med Hechmi JILANI

 

 

SECTION BANQUES :
MEMBREAmen BankM. Ahmed El KARM
MEMBREBNAM. Mondher LAKHAL
MEMBRESTBM. Ali LAHIOUEL
MEMBREBHM. Hichem REBAI
MEMBREAttijari BankM. Saïd SEBTI
MEMBREBanque ZitounaM. Nabil EL MEDANI

 

 

SECTION ETABLISSEMENTS FINANCIERS :
MEMBRETunisie LeasingM. Hichem ZGHAL
MEMBREAttijari LeasingM. Moez TERZI
MEMBREUNIFACTORM. Imed Eddine CHERIF