Résultats de la 32e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:

Samedi 12 avril

Manchester City – Crystal Palace 5 – 2

Brighton – Leicester 2 – 2

Nottingham Forest – Everton 0 – 1

Southampton – Aston Villa 0 – 3

Arsenal – Brentford 1 – 1

Dimanche 13 avril

Wolverhampton – Tottenham 4 – 2

Liverpool – West Ham 2 – 1

Chelsea – Ipswich Town 2 – 2

Newcastle – Manchester United 4 – 1

Lundi 14 avril

Bournemouth – Fulham 1 – 0

Classement: Pts J

1. Liverpool 76 32

2. Arsenal 63 32

3. Nottingham Forest 57 32

4. Newcastle 56 31

5. Manchester City 55 32

6. Chelsea 54 32

7. Aston Villa 54 32

8. Bournemouth 48 32

9. Fulham 48 32

10. Brighton 48 32

11. Brentford 43 32

12. Crystal Palace 43 31

13. Everton 38 32

14. Manchester United 38 32

15. Tottenham 37 32

16. Wolverhampton 35 32

17. West Ham 35 32

18. Ipswich Town 21 32

19. Leicester 18 32

20. Southampton 10 32

 

 