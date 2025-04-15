Résultats de la 32e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Samedi 12 avril
Manchester City – Crystal Palace 5 – 2
Brighton – Leicester 2 – 2
Nottingham Forest – Everton 0 – 1
Southampton – Aston Villa 0 – 3
Arsenal – Brentford 1 – 1
Dimanche 13 avril
Wolverhampton – Tottenham 4 – 2
Liverpool – West Ham 2 – 1
Chelsea – Ipswich Town 2 – 2
Newcastle – Manchester United 4 – 1
Lundi 14 avril
Bournemouth – Fulham 1 – 0
Classement: Pts J
1. Liverpool 76 32
2. Arsenal 63 32
3. Nottingham Forest 57 32
4. Newcastle 56 31
5. Manchester City 55 32
6. Chelsea 54 32
7. Aston Villa 54 32
8. Bournemouth 48 32
9. Fulham 48 32
10. Brighton 48 32
11. Brentford 43 32
12. Crystal Palace 43 31
13. Everton 38 32
14. Manchester United 38 32
15. Tottenham 37 32
16. Wolverhampton 35 32
17. West Ham 35 32
18. Ipswich Town 21 32
19. Leicester 18 32
20. Southampton 10 32